Harsha murder: Questions raised over permission for procession of slain Bajrang Dal youth

Former DG&IGP Shankar Bidari said, “During the recent months, some developments are threatening to cause serious damage to the fabric of religious and social harmony in Karnataka.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

The scene after stone-throwing incidents in Shivamogga on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With tensions rising in Shivamogga after stones were thrown at houses and vehicles, several retired police officers have raised questions over permission for a procession in a communally surcharged situation.

“How can the jurisdictional police allow the procession in the first place”? Asked retired DCP BM Poonacha.

Former Bengaluru Police commissioner P Kodandaramaiah questioned how politicians, including a minister, could participate in such a procession.

“There was so much vandalism. Giving permission was a blunder,” he felt.

Former DG&IGP Shankar Bidari said, “During the recent months, some developments are threatening to cause serious damage to the fabric of religious and social harmony in Karnataka. Regardless of interference, I appeal to all officers to be impartial and firm in their actions to prevent breach of peace, injury to people and loss of public property.”

Another retired police officer, BB Ashok Kumar, said, “While all other types of unrest are easier to tackle, communal tensions take weeks and months to bring under control.’’ 

