Karnataka minister Eshwarappa demands NIA probe into murder of Bajrang Dal worker

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa has demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that justice will be served.

Eshwarappa told reporters here on Monday that the NIA probe can reveal which organisation is involved in the act.

“The people of areas around the place where the murder took place have said that some Muslim miscreants arrived in a car, stabbed Harsha and fled. Starting from the murder, followed by the riot in the city to a procession being taken out, it seems like a pre-planned conspiracy. I will request the CM Bommai for a NIA probe,” he said.

He said compensation will be given to Harsha’s family. Both Eshwarappa and Jnanendra met Harsha’s family members and consoled them. Later, addressing the media, Jnanendra said he has assured Harsha’s family that the accused will be nabbed soon.

Jnanendra also said that he had conducted a meeting with senior officials and had collected details about the incident.

“We have clues, but we cannot disclose anything right now. Those responsible for the act have been identified and we have information that 4-5 people may have been involved in the crime,” he said.

“A clear message will be sent out that no one can get away with such cruelty. All must cooperate with the police to nab the accused. The police are with the public and necessary security and safety will be provided by the police. There is information that two cases were registered against Harsha. More details will be collected later,” he said.

Eshwarappa addressed locals after visiting Harsha’s house and asked them to maintain peace and order in the city.

“Losing Harsha felt like losing my own son. The murderers will not be spared at any cost. It is said that five people were involved in the incident. There is information that several attacks were made on Harsha earlier. People need not get emotional. The reason for the murder will be known after the investigation. Measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.