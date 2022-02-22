STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Mob allegedly target restaurant of Hijab petitioner's father; brother injured

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, claimed in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.

Published: 22nd February 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant

By PTI

UDUPI: Even as the petitions questioning the move of the government to ban hijab inside classrooms is being heard in the court, a group of people allegedly belonging to fringe element launched an attack on a restaurant in Malpe.

The said restaurant belongs to the father of one of the petitioners in the Hijab case- Shifa from Malpe, studying second PU at Women's Government PU College, Udupi. The incident happened in Malpe on Monday late night.

Sources said that miscreants pelted stones at the restaurant of Hyder Ali, father of Shifa.

Shifa's brother Saif (20) who was at the restaurant was allegedly assaulted by a group member after an argument erupted over the hijab issue, sources said. The window panes of the restaurant were damaged in the incident.

Malpe police arrived and dispersed the crowd to avert further problems.

Meanwhile, Shifa took to Twitter tagging Udupi police to speak about this incident. She tweeted her brother was brutally attacked by a mob. ''Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property were ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons (sic)," she said.

Shifa's brother Saif is admitted at a private hospital in Udupi and his condition is stable. A case stands registered at Malpe police station in this regard. Masood Manna, state committee member of CFI said that he has demanded action from police against the culprits who attacked hijab petitioner's brother on Monday night.

