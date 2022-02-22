STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KS Eshwarappa behind killing of Bajrang Dal activist, says BK Hariprasad

On Monday morning, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti requested the members to allow for smooth conduct of proceedings.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:32 AM

Congress MLCs protest in the well of the House on Monday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress’ allegation that RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa was responsible for the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga led to pandemonium in the Council and resulted in adjournment of the proceedings to Tuesday. Amidst the din, the State Government tabled two Bills in the Upper House.

Intervening, Opposition leader BK Hariprasad said a former member of the Bajrang Dal has been killed in Shivamogga and his mother had written to Shivamogga SP two years ago saying that her son was not part of the Bajrang Dal. “Eshwarappa has said that Muslim goondas have murdered the youth. When the police have not even begun the probe, how can the minister make such a statement? Eshwarappa has got this murder done,” Hariprasad alleged, adding that Eshwarappa had done this to divert attention from the national flag issue over which the Congress is demanding his resignation.

Hariprasad’s statement led to an uproar and the Congress members entered the well of the House demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest, following which the proceedings were adjourned till afternoon. When the House reconvened, Congress members continued to protest, and two bills —  the Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill and Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022 — were tabled.

While Hariprasad was firm on not withdrawing the protest until their demand is met, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy asked the Congress MLCs why they were wasting the time of the House when they had other options, including approaching the court. As the chaos continued, the House was adjourned. 

