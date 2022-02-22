STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man thrashed by wife in Karnataka after he shares her private photos on WhatsApp

Shanivarsanthe police have arrested Abhilasha and her brother Madhusudhan. Abhishek is stated to be absconding. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 04:18 PM

Domestic abuse, Crime against women, Sexual abuse, Harassment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A homemaker and her brother have been taken into custody by the police for the offence of "an attempt to murder," after they retaliated against her husband for circulating her private photos.

The homemaker, Abhilasha residing at Sulugalale Colony at Shanivarsanthe in Somwarpet taluk, is married to daily wager Raju. The couple was staying together. However, a rift broke out recently after Abhilasha discovered to her horror that Raju had sent her nude photos to an acquaintance on WhatsApp. Following this, an infuriated Abhilasha alerted her brothers HP Madhusudhan and Abhishek who confronted Raju.

On Monday, a commotion broke out in the house following which Abhilasha and her brothers beat up Raju with a wooden stick, iron rod, and pickaxe. However, Raju's brother Venkatesh and their father Kenchappa, who live in the neighbourhood rescued Raju and rushed him to Shanivarasanthe Hospital for first aid. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Hassan district.

Raju's brother Venkatesh lodged a police complaint in this regard.  Following this, police arrested Abhilasha and her brother Madhusudhan. Abhishek is stated to be absconding.  Shanivarsanthe police booed them under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 307 (attempt to murder).

