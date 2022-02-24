STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row: Six students of Udupi's women college ask Karnataka govt to postpone practical exams 

In their request, the students said they could not attend classes for the last two months after they were denied entry inside classrooms for wearing headscarves.

Published: 24th February 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The six students of government pre-university college for women in Udupi, who approached the High Court seeking to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes, have appealed to the pre-university board to postpone their practical examinations starting from February 28.

In their request, the students said they could not attend classes for the last two months after they were denied entry inside classrooms for wearing headscarves and needed more time to appear for the practical examinations.

A H Almas, one of the six petitioners, told reporters in Udupi Thursday that all the six students have requested the deputy director of pre-university education (DDPU) of Udupi district to consider postponing their practical examination.

"The DDPU told us that he will communicate the request to the authorities concerned in the PU board," she said.

ALSO READ: Petitioners' counsel concludes arguments in HC, govt to argue on Friday

Aliya Assadi, another petitioner in the hijab case, said they have been receiving threatening and abusive calls from unknown numbers after their demand for wearing hijab issue was politicised.

She said all petitioners in the hijab case are eagerly waiting for the final verdict of the High Court.

"Till the court comes out with the verdict, there is no question of appearing for the practical exam without wearing hijab," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row hijab High Court Udupi Karnataka hijab row
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp