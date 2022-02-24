Hijab row: Six students of Udupi's women college ask Karnataka govt to postpone practical exams 

By PTI

MANGALURU: The six students of government pre-university college for women in Udupi, who approached the High Court seeking to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes, have appealed to the pre-university board to postpone their practical examinations starting from February 28.

In their request, the students said they could not attend classes for the last two months after they were denied entry inside classrooms for wearing headscarves and needed more time to appear for the practical examinations.

A H Almas, one of the six petitioners, told reporters in Udupi Thursday that all the six students have requested the deputy director of pre-university education (DDPU) of Udupi district to consider postponing their practical examination.

"The DDPU told us that he will communicate the request to the authorities concerned in the PU board," she said.

Aliya Assadi, another petitioner in the hijab case, said they have been receiving threatening and abusive calls from unknown numbers after their demand for wearing hijab issue was politicised.

She said all petitioners in the hijab case are eagerly waiting for the final verdict of the High Court.

"Till the court comes out with the verdict, there is no question of appearing for the practical exam without wearing hijab," she said.