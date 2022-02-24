Karnataka govt to clear hurdles, recruit more FSL staffers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government will soon clear the administrative hurdles to the recruitment of employees for Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) and strengthen the institutions.

The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madivala on Wednesday and interacted with technical and scientific officers. He said the government will further modernise the FSLs.

“We will also try to solve the grievances of the staff, including providing residential quarters,” he said. He lauded the work of the FSL staff, saying they played a pivotal role in the detection of crimes and getting the accused convicted.

DG & IGP Praveen Sood, ADGP (Crimes & Technical Services) Hitendra and FSL Director Dharmendar Kumar Meena were present.