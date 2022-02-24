STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine seek government help to return to India

Nine students from Haveri, seven from Ballari, one each from Dharwad, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, and Gadag district, all medical students, are now stranded in Ukraine.

Published: 24th February 2022 09:49 PM

Medical students from Karnataka have sought shelter in underground bunkers in war-torn Ukraine.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
HUBBALLI: Several students from the districts of North Karnataka who are pursuing medical studies in war-hit Ukraine are trying to contact Indian authorities to help them as they are anxious to return home at the earliest.

Nine students from Haveri, seven from Ballari, one each from Dharwad, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, and Gadag district, all medical students, are now stranded in Ukraine. They have sought shelter in the underground bunkers to evade any kind of bombing and attacks. They are gripped by fear and their parents back home are trying to reach the local authorities.

The stranded students from Karnataka are studying V N Karazin Kharkiv National University and Kharkiv National Medical University in the city of Kharkiv.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Praveen Ajaraddy, a resident of Ranebennur who is studying medicine in Kharkiv city, said, in Kharkiv city itself there are around 5,000 to 6,000 Indians including around 200 Kannadigas who are stranded. There are eight students from Haveri and they are all hiding in underground bunkers to save their lives.

“Two days ago Air India flights airlifted many Indians and also a couple of flights were canceled yesterday. Flights have been scheduled for February 26, 27, and 28 and all these flights have been canceled. No one from the Indian embassy contacted us and we are living here with fear of attack by Russia”, he said.

“I am in an underground where hundreds of people are taking shelter. There is no sufficient food and water supply for us, we are all adjusting available food and water only. We request the IndianGadag based MBBS student stranded in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Chaitra Saunshi, a girl from Yaraguppi village in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district is reported by the administration as safe. She is pursuing MBBS (MD Physician) course at Kharkiv University. Chaitra took admission in 2019 and 2020 at the medical university.

Mahaganapati Bilimaggad of Mundargi town in Gadag district, who is studying medicine in Chernivtsi town of Ukraine is also stranded. Mahaganapati is the son of Kasinath Bilimaggada, a journalist from Mundargi. He went to Ukraine two years back to study MBBS at Bukovinian State Medical University. 

Kasinath Bilimaggada, father of Mahaganapati said, "I spoke to my son on Thursday noon and he is fine and the area he is residing in is safe as of now. We pray to God that all students safely return to India".

