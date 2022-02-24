STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivamogga curfew till Saturday, two more held

Slain Bajrang Dal man’s phone missing from murder scene

A police drone lifts off to undertake surveillance of sensitive areas in Shivamogga on Wednesday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on Wednesday, taking the number to eight so far. Curiously, the police said that the phone Harsha was using, has been missing from the site of attack.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in Bengaluru that the two arrested have been identified as Faraz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar Jilan (25). Two officers of Additional Director General of Police rank, who are camping in Shivamogga, are heading the inquiry, he added. The city was largely peaceful on Wednesday with no reports of any untoward incidents. Drones are being used to keep vigil and police and RAF personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas.

Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani announced that the curfew in place from 11 pm on Sunday, will be extended till 9 am on Saturday, considering the prevailing situation. On Tuesday, it was announced that the curfew will be extended only till 9 am on Friday. All processions, programmes, victory marches and other events, where people take part in large numbers, are prohibited and more than five people cannot gather at one place. All shops will be closed, but milk, groceries and vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 8 am, the DC stated in the order. 

Meanwhile, some Kannada television news channels aired reports quoting one of Harsha’s friends that two girls had made video calls to him seeking help, on the day of his murder. “Harsha and our friends were together from around 6 pm to 7 pm. During this time, two girls called him and told him that they were his friends. Harsha told the girls that he did not know them and disconnected the call. The girls repeatedly called Harsha, but he disconnected the calls,” he claimed. 

Phone missing

The man went on to say that Harsha and his friends were walking towards a canteen. “Then, Harsha asked us to bring our vehicle. When we were away to get the vehicle, we received a call informing us that Harsha had been attacked,” he said.

However, the police did not confirm reports that some girls had called Harsha. Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told TNIE that he cannot confirm whether calls were made, but added that Harsha’s phone is missing.

