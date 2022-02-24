STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temple, monument tourism has big potential: Bommai

Published: 24th February 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai prays on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in Harihar on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, stressing the immense potential for temple tourism in Karnataka, said there is also huge scope for monument tourism. He suggested building a ‘Tourism Circuit’ by integrating the two to attract more tourists.

Bommai, who launched the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) developed by the Hindu Endowments Department on Wednesday, said there is a need for a master plan to provide amenities at temples. The ITMS is a mobile app which seeks to streamline information on temples for devotees.

He said temple management should be given priority. There is a need to record the number of pilgrims visiting temples, and the system to manage temple assets needs to be streamlined. Integrated development of temples and reforms in their administration should be taken up.

Along with management, proper control is needed as it involves the contribution of pilgrims and assets of temples, he added. Bommai also assured temple archaks that he would address their issues, and called for maintenance of  cleanliness in temples and also pollution-free ambience in temple premises.  

Temple details
The ITMS will provide details of temples, including properties owned by them, route maps to reach temples, sevas offered and their rate charts, among other details. 

It will also be a gateway for devotees to donate money and help generate revenue for temples. In Karnataka, there are more than 34,000 temples where about 50,000 archaks, pradhan archaks, Group C and D employees, including contract workers, work.

