CM Bommai speaks to MEA S Jaishankar seeking to rescue Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine

A release from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre that has opened a helpline said as per the data 91 students from Karnataka including 28 from Bengaluru are stranded in Ukraine.

Published: 25th February 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 01:09 PM

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a large number of students hailing from Karnataka stranded in war-torn Ukraine, Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday seeking the Centre's intervention to bring them back to Karnataka safely.

In a tweet, CM said he spoke to the Minister and requested him to safely evacuate students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine. "He reiterated that situation is being monitored closely and assured of students Safe Evacuation" CM tweeted

CM told reporters that the minister has taken note of all the details.

"The Union government is working out methods to evacuate the students, attempts are being made to shift these students through road as an evacuation via air is not feasible at present. The Indian embassy has the details of the students and their locations We have requested them to provide food and water to these students.

Both the Karnataka government and the union government have opened helplines.

Meanwhile, a release from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre that has opened helpline said as per the data 91 students from Karnataka including 28 from Bengaluru are stranded in Ukraine. All of them studying medicine. The same data has been shared with the ministry of external affairs.

