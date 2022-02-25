Police approach WhatsApp, seek Harsha’s call, chat details  

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Police investigating the Harsha murder case have written to WhatsApp seeking chat and call details of the Bajrang Dal activist who was killed in Shivamogga on Sunday night. The 26-year-old’s mobile phone is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday arrested two more people in connection with Harsha’s killing taking the total number of people arrested to 10. Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani said that schools and colleges will reopen in Shivamogga on Saturday.

According to the police, the arrested have been identified as Abdul Roshan alias RC (24) , a resident of Bhadravati and Jafar Sadique alias Badruddin alias Badri (55), a resident of Wadi-e-Huda in Shivamogga city. The police also seized two cars and one two-wheeler.

Scientific investigation is on, said the police in a press release. As one of Harsha’s friends had revealed that two girls had video-called the latter minutes before his murder, police are searching for his mobile phone as it is likely to provide vital information.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told TNIE that Harsha’s phone was still missing and a search is on to trace it. He said that the police have recorded the statement of Harsha’s friends. One of Harsha’s friends claimed that two girls had video-called Harsha repeatedly even though he did not know them and disconnected the calls. He said that a few moments after the video calls, miscreants attacked Harsha.

“We have recorded the friend’s statement. We will also record statements of Harsha’s family once they come to terms with the grief,” the SP said. He also said that eight people have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the situation in Shivamogga was largely peaceful on Thursday. People rushed to purchase essentials like milk, ration, fruits and vegetables when the curfew was lifted between 6am and 8 am.

Police had barricaded sensitive areas to prevent the movement of people. Heavy bandobast of police and RAF personnel was made around the residence of Harsha and other sensitive locations. Banks and government offices functioned as usual. “No untoward incident has been reported in the city in the last 24 hours. The situation is under control,” the SP added.

JAC seeks judicial probe

shivamogga: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents surrounding the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and has sought action against leaders issuing provocative statements. Condemning Harsha’s murder, the committee has also demanded compensation to Harsha’s family as well as to those affected by violent incidents in the aftermath of the killing.

JAC spokesperson Shaharaz Siddiqui told the media here on Thursday that RDPR Minister

KS Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders should be booked for their provocative statements. “Eshwarappa and MP BY Raghavendra took part in Harsha’s funeral procession. Even though Section 144 was in place, a huge procession was allowed by the police. It is a failure of the intelligence wing. Miscreants pelted stones at houses and burnt vehicles. The entire procession looked as if it was sponsored by the government. The police failed to control the mob,” he alleged.

JAC leaders also urged the government not to file cases against those who retaliated when their houses and families were attacked. ENS