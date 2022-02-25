STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul meets state leaders, talks 2023 polls, polarisation 

Prior to this meeting, Rahul Gandhi met Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chairs a meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Former AICC president and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cautioned against anyone seeking to communalise and polarise Karnataka by raking up emotional issues and seeking to divide society, and said the Congress party has to be watchful against such attempts.

He was speaking at a meeting with Karnataka leaders, including CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in the Council BK Hariprasad, Congress working president Saleem Ahmed and others. They expressed concern about attempts to polarise an otherwise peaceful state.

Congress General Secretary, Organising, K C Venugopal and General Secretary in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke about strengthening the Congress at the grassroots, especially in the districts and taluks. Leaders have been asked to go out and hold meetings and programmes to strengthen the party, considering there is just over a year left for elections, and the party has taken up a huge membership drive across the state.

The Congress discussed the recent five-day protest in the legislature and submission of a memorandum to the governor on the insult to the National Flag. Revamp of the party, which is long overdue, was also discussed.   Prior to this meeting, Rahul Gandhi met Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

Sources said that discussions with the top three leaders revolved around the significance of their unity ahead of the 2023 assembly polls since they represent the Dalit, AHINDA and Vokkaliga communities respectively. Unity is much needed while raising issues and finalising candidates, sources added.

The 40-minute meeting also discussed how to tackle the BJP’s politics on religion, in the run-up to the 2023 polls, another source said. 

