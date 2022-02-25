STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Worried parents keep in touch with daughters

The girls are currently holded up in their hostel. According to the families, the girls from Belagavi had booked a return flight on February 26 while Suchitra had booked a flight on March 3.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Two female medical students from Belagavi, Priya Bhagavant Nidagundi and Amogha Chougula, and Suchitra Mallangouda Kavadimatti from Vijayapura are among the several students from Karnataka stuck in Ukraine.

The girls are currently holded up in their hostel. According to the families, the girls from Belagavi had booked a return flight on February 26 while Suchitra had booked a flight on March 3. But now, with international flights either running full or suspended, there is uncertainty over their return. 

Priya is from Kankanwadi village in Raibag taluk  while Amogha is from Ghataprabha in Gokak taluk. Suchitra is from Tamadaddi village, Talikoti taluk in Vijaypura district.

 Suchitra’s father Mallangouda Kavadimatti said, “I’m in regular touch with my daughter through video call. She is fine at present, but we are worried about the situation in Ukraine. We request the government to bring our daughter back home safely.”

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath said that he is in touch with the parents of both girls. “The parents are in touch with their daughters. Both are safe and fine. They said that they have booked a flight for February 26. I have also emailed the External Affairs Ministry for the safe return of the students,” he added. 

