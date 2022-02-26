STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Affordable medical education cost, global exposure drives students from Karnataka to Ukraine

What drives students from India, particularly to get enrolled in Ukraine for medical education is the slightly 'pocket-friendly' cost of the six year course.

Indian students hold up the National flag as they are escorted from Ukraine to the Romanian border on Friday

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: In these times of conflict between Ukraine by Russia, many are praying for the safe relocation of the Indians stranded in Eastern Ukraine to other more safe neighbouring countries like Romania and Hungary. Among the stranded, more are students studying in different universities like Town National Medical University, Kharkiv National Medical University, Ivano-Fran Kivsk National Medical University among others.

Apart from the fact that this Eastern European nation houses many global level universities imparting quality education, what drives students from India, particularly to get enrolled there for medical education is the slightly 'pocket-friendly' cost of six years course.

Melwyn Fernandes, father of Glenwill Fernandes, an MBBS student from Kemmannu, Udupi whose son is pursuing his first-year MBBS at Town National Medical University told TNIE that the Karnataka government should, in the long run, make sure that the cost of medical education gradually deescalates. ''If the rich can afford medical education in Karnataka, middle-class families send their children to Ukraine with the hope that their children get good education through globally perceived ideas.

The cost of medical education if not the seat is got through NEET in Karnataka will be Rs 60 lakh for five and half years course. Whereas the University in Ukraine where my son has opted to study charges Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh including fight charges of two way annually for six years. As I worked in a hospital in Dubai, I thought Ukraine was a better option for my son, he said.

Vijay P Rao, an academician from Adi Udupi who has travelled extensively in abroad countries speaking to TNIE termed the situation as quite disconcerting. The trend among the students who do not get access to reasonable medical education in India tend to go to the former countries of USSR for pursuing MBBS is bit upsetting. ''It is amazing that a country of our size can not provide access to medical education in a reasonable cost'' he said.

Glenwill Fernandes and others who are stranded by taking a shelter in bunker combating chilling weather of 4 degree Celsius have told their parents, officials from Indian Embassy at Kyiv have not yet contacted them as on Saturday.

