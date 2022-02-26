Bajrang Dal man Harsha's murder may have been planned weeks earlier: Sources

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was “planned” days before

executing it. He was logistically a soft and easy target because he lived close to some of the accused, informed sources have told TNIE.

The killers had allegedly planned his murder 10-15 days before they finally got him on February 20. “They had kept a close watch on his movements,” the sources added. Harsha was fatally stabbed near Kamath petrol bunk late evening on February 20 in Shivamogga town.

“His murder was reportedly a message of one up-manship in the communally fragile district, which has been periodically used by politicians and community leaders. The fear of retaliation to Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga, or elsewhere in the state, is not lost upon the police,” the sources said. Ten people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the murder case.

Both Harsha and his assassins have previous police records for indulging in communal violence.

Whether his murder is linked to the hijab row is yet to be verified, but sources said that hijab row was a “catalyst” to his murder as he had reportedly taken part in the ongoing controversy.

Shivamogga had turned into a fortress after rampant vandalism on February 21 when, despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra led Harsha’s funeral procession. “Most of the people in the procession were not locals due to fear of identification,” claimed sources.

Shivamogga, according to sources is a “politically active district” and a hotbed of “communal and political opportunism”.

"A majority of the lower and middle-ranking police personnel like sub-inspectors and inspectors have better control in the region than the IPS officers, who are posted for a one-year tenure. The former are nurtured and have a close proximity with local politicians and elected representatives,” claimed the sources.

“Politicians encash on the fragile communal demography, which thrives upon one-upmanship between the two communities. The use of commonly available contraband drugs like ganja by the youth, who indulge in crime and communal violence, is another cause for concern,” added the sources.

Lack of access to quality higher education and employment opportunities have left a majority of youngsters in Shivamogga vulnerable to communal and hate politics.

“They otherwise have nothing to identify themselves with or brag about. The fringe extremist outfits on either side look for such youth and make use of them to carry out their ideological agenda in return for identity,” said sources.

Curbs relaxed

The Shivamogga district administration has relaxed the curfew between 6 am and 4 pm from Saturday.

The decision to reopen schools and colleges from Saturday has been put on hold and a call on reopening them from Monday will be taken after reviewing the situation.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s mobile phone.