STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bajrang Dal man Harsha's murder may have been planned weeks earlier: Sources

Whether his murder is linked to the hijab row is yet to be verified, but sources said that hijab row was a 'catalyst' to his murder as he had reportedly taken part in the ongoing controversy.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police barricade a road in Shivamogga, which is under curfew following the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was “planned” days before 
executing it. He was logistically a soft and easy target because he lived close to some of the accused, informed sources have told TNIE. 

The killers had allegedly planned his murder 10-15 days before they finally got him on February 20. “They had kept a close watch on his movements,” the sources added. Harsha was fatally stabbed near Kamath petrol bunk late evening on February 20 in Shivamogga town. 

“His murder was reportedly a message of one up-manship in the communally fragile district, which has been periodically used by politicians and community leaders. The fear of retaliation to Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga, or elsewhere in the state, is not lost upon the police,” the sources said. Ten people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the murder case.

Both Harsha and his assassins have previous police records for indulging in communal violence.

Whether his murder is linked to the hijab row is yet to be verified, but sources said that hijab row was a “catalyst” to his murder as he had reportedly taken part in the ongoing controversy.

Shivamogga had turned into a fortress after rampant vandalism on February 21 when, despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra led Harsha’s funeral procession. “Most of the people in the procession were not locals due to fear of identification,” claimed sources.

Shivamogga, according to sources is a “politically active district” and a hotbed of “communal and political opportunism”.

"A majority of the lower and middle-ranking police personnel like sub-inspectors and inspectors have better control in the region than the IPS officers, who are posted for a one-year tenure. The former are nurtured and have a close proximity with local politicians and elected representatives,” claimed the sources.

“Politicians encash on the fragile communal demography, which thrives upon one-upmanship between the two communities. The use of commonly available contraband drugs like ganja by the youth, who indulge in crime and communal violence, is another cause for concern,” added the sources. 

Lack of access to quality higher education and employment opportunities have left a majority of youngsters in Shivamogga vulnerable to communal and hate politics.

“They otherwise have nothing to identify themselves with or brag about. The fringe extremist outfits on either side look for such youth and make use of them to carry out their ideological agenda in return for identity,” said sources. 

Curbs relaxed

The Shivamogga district administration has relaxed the curfew between 6 am and 4 pm from Saturday.

The decision to reopen schools and colleges from Saturday has been put on hold and a call on reopening them from Monday will be taken after reviewing the situation.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s mobile phone. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Harsha Shivamogga Harsha Murder Bajrang Dal Activist Murder
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp