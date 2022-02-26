Consortium of women entrepreneurs seek Karnataka CM to frame a women-centric industrial policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women Entrepreneurs feel their recommendations be part of the state budget 2022-23 as they feel there is a need to frame a women-centric industrial policy that is missing in the state.

To promote women entrepreneurship in the State, former Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha has made a slew of recommendations to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to include them in the State budget so that the UBUNTU (a pan-India consortium of women entrepreneurs) can play the role of facilitator for its implementation.

Ratnaprabha said the recently launched Industrial Policy 2020-25 does not have any prominence and scope for Women Entrepreneurship Development. Hence, she requested to restore the schemes specifically related to women Entrepreneurs in the 2014-19 Industrial policy.

Ubuntu Consortium will be glad to facilitate in framing the women-centric Industrial policy.

"The allocation of 5 crores for the ELEVATE program for Women Entrepreneurship proposed in the previous budget, was not implemented and needs a new ‘avatar’ anchored by the Department of Industries and Commerce both for initiation and reach, and not IT/BT as most of the women Entrepreneurs across the state are in the manufacturing sector, agro, health handicrafts, food processing, etc.

A change in name will also help avoid confusion with the ELEVATE program for startups in the IT sector. We may name it “Shakti”. The cost of land has become prohibitive for women entrepreneurs. There is a need for the allotment of land in the industrial estates and parks with 50 pc subsidised cost for Women Entrepreneurs.

This would help boost the investment in Karnataka, just as is being done for SC/ST in Karnataka and in neighboring states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. There is also a need to increase the four industrial estates in Harohalli, Mysuru, Kalburagi, and Dharwad to other districts in the state, in a phased manner and at a subsidized cost for Women Entrepreneurs", Ratnaprabha said.

For the start-ups Ratnaprabha said they don't require land but hand-holding. She demanded that there is a need for incubation centers with plug-and-play infrastructure facilities and a flat factory system for women entrepreneurs to start and operate at subsidised and affordable costs.

"This effort can begin in a phased manner preferably at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalburagi, to address the scarcity of industrial land. It can be named as KWEENS HUB – Karnataka Women Entrepreneurs Enterprise Networks, just as WEHUB in Telangana. Currently, the KSFC is providing a loan at 4 per cent interest for Women Entrepreneurs with 10 pc reimbursement through WDC," she added. According to her, there is a lot of delay in channeling these through the women and child development department.

Requesting for benefits even for women like the general entrepreneurs who get Rs 5 crore loan from Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC) under subsidised interest rates, she requests "support with an interest-free soft loan of 20 per cent for women entrepreneurs as seed money for new and expansion projects (which were prevalent in the ’90s)"

She also requested the CM for increased budget provisions for participation in more national and international events as larger participation of women entrepreneurs will motivate the growth and exports.

She demanded that a dedicated Space for marketing products made by Women Entrepreneurs be earmarked in Bengaluru (akin to Dilli Haat) for promoting Women Entrepreneurs' products. In addition, identify public spaces like Metro station, Freedom Park, prominent Bus stations and Industrial Estates, etc.