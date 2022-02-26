STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka creates portal, app to upload details of stranded people in Ukraine

Disaster management authority sends data to MEA on real-time basis
 

Published: 26th February 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Priya (wearing headband) from Davanagere, along with other Indian students, waits to board a bus from Chernivtsi in Ukraine to reach Romania from where they will be brought to India by a special fligt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has created a web portal and a mobile app, where people can upload details of students and others stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Authority, which is managing and monitoring the portal and the app that were created within 12 hours, stated that the portal (http://ukraine.karnataka.tech) collects relevant information on people from Karnataka who are stranded in Ukraine.

Family members and friends can upload the details of those stranded in Ukraine. They have to provide basic information of the informant, relation with the stranded person and the stranded person’s details, including the phone number, email id and the place where they are stranded.

Information collected from the app and portal will be sent to the control rooms of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The KSNDMA control room will talk to the informants and give them the latest updates and collect information as required.

The portal also gives relevant information, like contact numbers and email ids of people concerned at the central government, state government, Indian embassy in Ukraine and also the helpline numbers. The KSNDMA release stated that the Chief Minister’s Office, chief secretary and nodal officers are personally pursuing cases of stranded people with the MEA and Indian embassy in Kyiv. “The MEA is making alternative arrangements in mission mode for evacuation of Indian nationals since the Ukrainian airspace is closed,” it stated.

As on Friday afternoon, data of 346 students was uploaded on the portal. Of them, 115 are from Bengaluru, 30 from Mysuru, 24 from Vijayapura and other districts. KSNDMA is sending real time data to MEA. On Thursday,  senior IFS officer Manoj Rajan, who is also commissioner to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Authority, was appointed as nodal officer to facilitate safe transportation of stranded people and students from Karnataka in Ukraine to their respective places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Ukraine RUSSIA Russia-Ukraine war Karnataka students
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp