Karnataka creates portal, app to upload details of stranded people in Ukraine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has created a web portal and a mobile app, where people can upload details of students and others stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Authority, which is managing and monitoring the portal and the app that were created within 12 hours, stated that the portal (http://ukraine.karnataka.tech) collects relevant information on people from Karnataka who are stranded in Ukraine.

Family members and friends can upload the details of those stranded in Ukraine. They have to provide basic information of the informant, relation with the stranded person and the stranded person’s details, including the phone number, email id and the place where they are stranded.

Information collected from the app and portal will be sent to the control rooms of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The KSNDMA control room will talk to the informants and give them the latest updates and collect information as required.

The portal also gives relevant information, like contact numbers and email ids of people concerned at the central government, state government, Indian embassy in Ukraine and also the helpline numbers. The KSNDMA release stated that the Chief Minister’s Office, chief secretary and nodal officers are personally pursuing cases of stranded people with the MEA and Indian embassy in Kyiv. “The MEA is making alternative arrangements in mission mode for evacuation of Indian nationals since the Ukrainian airspace is closed,” it stated.

As on Friday afternoon, data of 346 students was uploaded on the portal. Of them, 115 are from Bengaluru, 30 from Mysuru, 24 from Vijayapura and other districts. KSNDMA is sending real time data to MEA. On Thursday, senior IFS officer Manoj Rajan, who is also commissioner to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Authority, was appointed as nodal officer to facilitate safe transportation of stranded people and students from Karnataka in Ukraine to their respective places.