Congress to resume Mekedatu padyatra on Sunday

BENGALURU: The state Congress unit will resume its padayatra from Ramanagara on Sunday to demand implementation of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. The five-day padayatra will conclude in Bengaluru on Thursday. This is the second leg of the padayatra as the one in January had to be ended abruptly owing to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the foot march as ‘padayatra for politics.’ “The Congress is calling it Padayatra-1 and Padayatra-2. Only politics is important for them. The Congress derailed the legislature session for politics and they are continuing it outside too,” Bommai thundered.

To a question if prohibitory orders will be imposed in Bengaluru as part of Covid-19 measures when the padayatra enters the city, Bommai said there are minimal Covid-19 restrictions and everyone should follow them.

Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said several senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, will take part in the padayatra at Ramanagara.