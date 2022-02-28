STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar helps accident victims

The minister called up the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics and arranged for the care of two accident victims he came across while travelling from Chikkaballapur to Bengaluru

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR:  Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. K Sudhakar came to the rescue of two accident victims near Devanahalli of Bengaluru Rural district on Sunday. After participating in a programme in his home consitutency Chikkaballapur, the minister, on his way to Bengaluru, noticed two people who had sustained serious injuries to their legs in an accident.  

One of the accident victims being shifted
to an ambulance as Health Minister 
Dr. K Sudhakar (left) looks on

He immediately stopped his car and collected the details of the victims.  The minister rang up the director of Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics and asked him to keep the operation theatre ready and depute doctors for an immediate procedure.

Sudhakar also gave the number of his personal assistant to the attendants of the victims and asked them to call him in case of any help.

