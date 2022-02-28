Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar helps accident victims

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. K Sudhakar came to the rescue of two accident victims near Devanahalli of Bengaluru Rural district on Sunday. After participating in a programme in his home consitutency Chikkaballapur, the minister, on his way to Bengaluru, noticed two people who had sustained serious injuries to their legs in an accident.

One of the accident victims being shifted

to an ambulance as Health Minister

Dr. K Sudhakar (left) looks on

He immediately stopped his car and collected the details of the victims. The minister rang up the director of Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics and asked him to keep the operation theatre ready and depute doctors for an immediate procedure.

Sudhakar also gave the number of his personal assistant to the attendants of the victims and asked them to call him in case of any help.