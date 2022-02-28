STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will tour state after budget session: Yediyurappa

But Yediyurappa's critics within Karnataka BJP pointed out that he made similar announcements earlier, but could not get permission from party higher-ups to take up his state tour.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who celebrated his 79th birthday on Sunday, announced that he will tour the state after the budget session concludes, and that he will work to bring the BJP back to power in the state. 

Yediyurappa said, “Despite not being in power (as chief minister), around 3,000 people came and blessed me on my birthday. I’m indebted to their love and trust. After the Assembly session, I will once again travel across the state and will do all that is possible beyond my limits to bring BJP back to power.” He told reporters here that the people are still with the BJP and will not support Congress.

“It is our firm resolve that BJP should come back to power in the next Assembly elections and it is also the wish of the people. We will all travel across the state and put in a collective effort in that direction.” he added. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too wished Yediyurappa on his birthday. The budget session, which is starting on March 4, is ending on March 30.

