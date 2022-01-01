STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on quality: NEP, students’ health priority

The year 2022 is likely to witness a sea change in the field of education — quality of education, nutritional aspects and mental health of the children. 

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
BENGALURU: The year 2022 is likely to witness a sea change in the field of education — quality of education, nutritional aspects and mental health of the children. The key issue that will be in focus is the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. 

The NEP, which has already been implemented in some colleges, will see further streamlining in higher education, while schools are also set to see its implementation from the academic year 2022-23 — considered as zero year.

Karnataka’s progress in NEP-2020 implementation at the college level (first-year undergraduates) will be gauged at the end of this academic year (2021-22). The year 2022 will also likely see the outcome of the exit gains of the contentious decision on eggs in midday meals. Moreover, it will determine the nutritional impact, attendance and food pattern changes among students. 

Whether it will be approved remains to be seen. In the meantime, a baseline survey was conducted to check the outcomes of the scheme on children in Yadgir. A midline and endline survey will give a clearer picture on the nutritional improvements through intake of eggs/bananas in midday meals.

Mental health remains a concern among students linked to the change in mode of education -- online, offline — to a change in educational landscape with the NEP-2020 stressors. This is expected to be at the centre-stage in 2022.

THE PATH AHEAD

  •  Full implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in schools and colleges
  •  A decision on the egg and banana issue in the mid-day meal scheme
  •  Resolution to the pay and job security matter of guest lecturers
  •  Better streamlining of modes of education considering the prevailing pandemic situation
