Karnataka to have ethanol policy: Minister Munenakoppa

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The State Government will bring a separate ethanol policy to boost ethanol production in sugar factories, Sugar and Textiles Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa announced on Friday.

As the Centre has set a target of reaching 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2025, enhancing ethanol production from sugar will be given priority, he told reporters after visiting the Udupi primary weavers’ services cooperative society on Friday.

“After touring Uttar Pradesh, where sugar is predominantly cultivated, I felt that mere production of sugar will not be economically viable. So, ethanol generation will be given a boost in the state through a separate policy,’’ he said.

“A research team will be formed and ethanol production will be ramped up as the state houses 88 sugar factories,’’ he said.