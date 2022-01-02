STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-conversion Bill for sake of votes: Congress leader PGR Sindhia

Addressing a press conference here, Sindhia added that there is no evidence to back the allegations that mass religious conversions are taking place.

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Former minister and Congress leader PGR Sindhia on Saturday advised the State Government to dig out data on religious conversions in the state, instead of simply blaming the minority communities. Addressing a press conference here, Sindhia added that there is no evidence to back the allegations that mass religious conversions are taking place. “They are doing it (anti-conversion Bill) for the sake of votes,” the veteran leader alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-conversion Bill Congress
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp