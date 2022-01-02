Anti-conversion Bill for sake of votes: Congress leader PGR Sindhia

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Former minister and Congress leader PGR Sindhia on Saturday advised the State Government to dig out data on religious conversions in the state, instead of simply blaming the minority communities. Addressing a press conference here, Sindhia added that there is no evidence to back the allegations that mass religious conversions are taking place. “They are doing it (anti-conversion Bill) for the sake of votes,” the veteran leader alleged.