STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gadag residents tense after woman tests positive for Omicron

Health officials shifted her to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing test.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 testing continues, even though it subjects people to discomfort | PTI

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag residents are worried about Omicron spread after a woman traveller from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The woman was on her way to Hampi. She came to Gadag and was going in a taxi when a random test was performed. Health officials are now checking her primary and secondary contacts.

Gadag district reported less Covid-19 cases in December with zero positivity rate after the second wave. But the news of the Mumbai woman created a sense of fear on the first day of the New Year. The woman arrived with a group of 15 people and all of them tested negative. But fellow travellers and stall owners of Gadag railway station were in fear as she visited some stalls on Friday.

Health officials shifted her to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing test.A health official said, “We did the RAT test of all travellers but by the time we came to know that it was positive, the woman had visited the railway station and visited the stalls. We immediately tracked her and told her that she had tested positive. Other travellers who came with her group also worried about the possibility of Omicron. We have sent the sample and are waiting for the report.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag Omicron COVID 19
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp