Gadag residents tense after woman tests positive for Omicron

By

Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag residents are worried about Omicron spread after a woman traveller from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The woman was on her way to Hampi. She came to Gadag and was going in a taxi when a random test was performed. Health officials are now checking her primary and secondary contacts.

Gadag district reported less Covid-19 cases in December with zero positivity rate after the second wave. But the news of the Mumbai woman created a sense of fear on the first day of the New Year. The woman arrived with a group of 15 people and all of them tested negative. But fellow travellers and stall owners of Gadag railway station were in fear as she visited some stalls on Friday.

Health officials shifted her to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing test.A health official said, “We did the RAT test of all travellers but by the time we came to know that it was positive, the woman had visited the railway station and visited the stalls. We immediately tracked her and told her that she had tested positive. Other travellers who came with her group also worried about the possibility of Omicron. We have sent the sample and are waiting for the report.”