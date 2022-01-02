STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka adds over 1,000 Covid cases in a day

The number of active cases, however, jumped from 8,712 on Friday to 9,386 on Saturday, recording a 7.73 per cent rise.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples in Bengaluru on Saturday | Ashishkrishna H P

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Year 2022 opened on a grim note with the state reporting 1,033 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, pushing the number of active cases to well over the 9,000-mark.In a strong indicator of the resurgence of Covid cases and coming of a third wave, Karnataka recorded 1,000-plus cases for the first time since September 17, 2021, when the state saw 1,003 cases.

According to the health department data, after October 6 — when the state saw 523 cases — Karnataka witnessed a 500-plus additions on December 29 with 566 cases. Just three days later, fresh cases have jumped almost two-fold, pointing to an increasingly rapid spread of the Covid infection, with many likely to be the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, the Omicron tally across the state is still small with only 66 positive cases found among the 30,08,370 who have tested positive so far through the pandemic.

The number of active cases, however, jumped from 8,712 on Friday to 9,386 on Saturday, recording a 7.73 per cent rise.Bengaluru, which has been driving the surge, added 810 of the state’s 1,033 cases. Active cases in the city jumped from 5,890 cases on December 25 to 7,876 on Saturday, recording a rise of 8.09 per cent. With the upward spiral in active cases, the state’s recovery rate has been sliding over the past few days. 

It had reached a peak of 98.50 per cent on November 30, which has now slid to 98.41 per cent and is likely to fall further if high number of cases are to be added. Bengaluru’s recovery rate has done even worse, falling to 98.07 per cent from a high of 98.31 per cent on November 30. 

Though the situation is clearly worsening, a possible lockdown again seems a distant reality with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai specifying that it could be considered if the state’s weekly test positivity rate crossed over 5 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp