Covid: Karnataka CM to meet expert committee on January 4 to address surge in positive cases

BENGALURU: In view of the rising number of Covid-positive cases in Karnataka, the state government might restrict gatherings in large numbers at one place, following the Chief Minister's meeting with the expert committee slated to be held on Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022.

"The committee's opinions will be kept before the Cabinet on Thursday," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, adding that a long term plan is imperative in handling the current situation.

The Chief Minister also urged people to take care of themselves. "The experts have experience in handling the first and second Covid waves. Taking from this experience, the state government aims to take measures that will not hamper common people's livelihoods," he said.

The upcoming decision is likely to hamper the Congress Padayatra demanding Mekedatu project, wherein party leaders and workers had planned to walk from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chief Minister Bommai said Covid-positive cases, including those of the new Omicron variant, are increasing across the country, state and the neighbouring states as well. "It is spreading faster than the other two waves. We are constantly monitoring," he added.

On the subject of the vaccination drives for 15 to 18-year-olds that began countrywide from Monday, the Chief Minister said he will initiate the same in Karnataka.

"It will take place across districts simultaneously. It will also take place in schools and colleges where they will check identity cards and Aadhar cards," he said. "We are making it a big drive to include young people in the safety zone. I seek the cooperation of young people, parents, teachers and health workers."