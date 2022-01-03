GPS-tracked vehicles to be brought in Karnataka's Nagarhole Tiger Reserve from mid-January

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce pressure in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NTR) and streamline safaris, the state forest department is working on introducing buffer zone tourism. Also, all safari vehicles will be fitted with GPS from mid-January.

The aim is to reduce rising pressure on the prime tiger reserve of the country, bring down the tourist rush which is exceeding the carrying capacity that will help in better conservation. Department officials said it is also to protect buffer zones and discipline tourists.

A pilot was conducted with GPS-enabled vehicles at Kabini and Sunkadakatte ranges and it proved to be successful. "The idea of buffer zone tourism has been approved by the Tiger Conservation Committee and now a nod from the government is awaited. This type of safari can be done at Tittimati and Periyapatna, covering around 100-120 sqkm," said a senior official

"The area is rich in wildlife with tigers, leopards, elephants, sloth bears, gaurs and other herbivores. Due to a rise in population, tiger sightings are also high in buffer zones. It will help break the tiger-centric tourism," he added.

It will be a first in the state and also the country. Tourists will no longer have to wait for long hours inside reserves for safaris and they can also be prevented from violating norms under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

"Many tigers have moved to the fringes, where sightings are increasing. These areas need focus and protection as cases of conflict are also rising. Introducing tourism in these areas is a better solution to address these issues. The proposal needs approval as the area is part of the tiger reserve," the official added.

Vehicles are being fitted with GPS as tourists stop at one place for one to two hours after sighting a black panther or a tiger. With GPS, if any vehicle stops at a spot for a longer time, an alert will be sent to the head office control room and the driver will be warned, the official added.