Serial protests may be a sign of anti-incumbency against Karnataka government

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP dispensation in Karnataka facing a slew of issues, including protests against some of its policies, as the 2023 Assembly polls near, one must look out for any anti-incumbency against the government.

To begin with, the Karnataka State Contractors Association -- led by its president D Kempanna -- has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot about alleged 40 per cent kickbacks for tenders from the government, which has now led members to hold a strike at Kalaburagi on January 3, with a mega rally planned in Bengaluru in the coming days as well.

Sedam MLA and BJP state spokesperson Rajkumar Patil Telkur, however, alleged that the association is sponsored by the Congress, since the latter had openly supported the contractors. Meanwhile, thousands of striking guest faculty managed to receive sympathy from Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. He had written to the government, urging it to fulfill the lecturers' demand for salary hikes.

Besides, the shadow of caste politics is also staring at the government. The Lingayat Panchamshalis are demanding the 2A category tag, which has been vehemently opposed by backward classes leaders. "We may end our lives outside the CM's residence in Bengaluru, if he concedes to the demand, which is an injustice to the backward class communities," warned Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty, a close aide of Siddaramaiah.

It may be recalled that in the 2013 winter session in Belagavi, the SC Madiga community members had laid siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, demanding the classification of SC quota, and were eventually caned by the police. The issue had reportedly helped the Congress come to power.

Now, there is an indication that the community could launch a fresh struggle, sources say. Meanwhile, Bommai is visibly making efforts in overcoming anti-incumbency. He recently made a decision to regularise gomala lands (grazing pastures), and also redefined deemed forests, apparently to help thousands of farmers in possession of lands, who were cultivating them for years.

This apart, the BJP government is likely to hold a cabinet reshuffle to usher in a change and bank on Bommai’s ultimate budget to cope with the anti-incumbency factor, on which the Opposition Congress has been trying to return to power.