Bulli Bai row result of BJP provocation: Mallikarjun Kharge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday condemned the harassment of Muslim women in the wake of the ‘Bulli Bai’ app controversy, saying it is the result of repeated “dehumanisation” of minorities by the BJP.

“This provocation against minorities is aimed at humiliating them and the party wants to ensure that they do not speak against the government. This ‘serious provocation of minorities’ is coming just before the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They have no desire to maintain peace and unity in the nation, and this is a bid to divide the people based on religion,” he told The New Indian Express.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, “Strongly condemn this disgusting harassment of Muslim women. This is the result of repeated dehumanisation of minorities by the BJP leadership.” “Why were previous instances of similar harassment ignored?’’ he asked and added, “I hope this time, the strongest action against the guilty will be taken.” Kharge asked, “Does it take so long to bring the perpetrators to book?’’ He hoped that the strictest action will be taken against those found guilty.