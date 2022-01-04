Fund crunch hinders better public amenities in Karnataka Postal department 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Postal Circle is hampered in its efforts to offer better amenities it had planned for the public due to a severe fund crunch this year. Adding to its woes is the fact that contractors who have completed buildings works for it are threatening to take legal action over non-payment of dues despite the lapse of two years.

While the Centre has released Rs 3.5 crore during the ongoing financial year through the Postal Directorate, another Rs 4.63 crore meant for the Circle is yet to come through.

A senior postal official in the Buildings Division of the Circle told TNIE that three major works affected as a result are new buildings planned for a Head Post Office at Karwar and two sub post offices, one each at Vijayapura and Bijai. “They are all functioning on rented buildings presently and we wanted to have our own offices. As a result, we are not able to carry out many amenities we would like to provide the public including toilets and facilities for the disabled. We also want to put in place Rain Water Harvesting structures. Unless funds are released, we would not be able to create the infrastructure,” he said.

Post offices are increasingly emerging as one-stop points for the completion of numerous activities.

Out of the total Rs 4.63 crore awaited from the Postal Directorate, Rs 63.7 lakh needs to be paid to a few contractors. “They have completed numerous works and await payment. Some projects have been completed in 2019-2020 while some were completed in 2020-2021. They are even threatening to file a case against our Circle for pending dues,” he added.

Among the buildings that have been completed are six sub post offices, two each in the North Karnataka Region, South Karnataka Region and Bengaluru Region. New offices are now in place at Sattur, Rani Channamma Nagar, T Narasipur, Shankar Narayana, Harohalli and Sulibele.