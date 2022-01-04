STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fund crunch hinders better public amenities in Karnataka Postal department 

Contractors threaten to file case over non-payment of dues

Published: 04th January 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

post office

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Postal Circle is hampered in its efforts to offer better amenities it had planned for the public due to a severe fund crunch this year. Adding to its woes is the fact that contractors who have completed buildings works for it are threatening to take legal action over non-payment of dues despite the lapse of two years. 

While the Centre has released Rs 3.5 crore during the ongoing financial year through the Postal Directorate, another Rs 4.63 crore meant for the Circle is yet to come through. 

A senior postal official in the Buildings Division of the Circle told TNIE that three major works affected as a result are new buildings planned for a Head Post Office at Karwar and two sub post offices, one each at Vijayapura and Bijai. “They are all functioning on rented buildings presently and we wanted to have our own offices. As a result, we are not able to carry out many amenities we would like to provide the public including toilets and facilities for the disabled. We also want to put in place Rain Water Harvesting structures. Unless funds are released, we would not be able to create the infrastructure,” he said. 

Post offices are increasingly emerging as one-stop points for the completion of numerous activities. 

Out of the total Rs 4.63 crore awaited from the Postal Directorate, Rs 63.7 lakh needs to be paid to a few contractors. “They have completed numerous works and await payment. Some projects have been completed in 2019-2020 while some were completed in 2020-2021. They are even threatening to file a case against our Circle for pending dues,” he added. 

Among the buildings that have been completed are six sub post offices, two each in the North Karnataka Region, South Karnataka Region and Bengaluru Region. New offices are now in place at Sattur, Rani Channamma Nagar, T Narasipur, Shankar Narayana, Harohalli and Sulibele. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Post office Karnataka post office Karnataka Postal Circle Buildings Division
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp