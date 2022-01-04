STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC upholds order to draw blood, conduct DNA test of rape accused

The Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by a trial court to draw the blood sample from a rape accused, to test the paternity of a child, who is now deceased. 

Published: 04th January 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by a trial court to draw the blood sample from a rape accused, to test the paternity of a child, who is now deceased. Dismissing the petition filed by the accused, questioning the order of the trial court in January 2017 on the ground that the order amounts to self-incrimination, Justice HP Sandesh said the contention of the accused cannot be accepted. “I do not find any error committed by the magistrate in ordering for a DNA test,” the judge added. 

The court said the contention of the petitioner’s counsel, that the order passed by the magistrate amounts to violation of Article 20(3) of the Constitution and procedure under Section 164 of CrPC, cannot be accepted. 

According to the judgment, the accused-petitioner Malappa, from Sindhanur of Raichur district, offered coolie work to a 28-year-old woman and allegedly raped her. After she became pregnant, her parents questioned the accused who asked them to show evidence in support of their allegations.

The prosecution filed an application before the trial court to conduct a DNA test, and sought direction to the Chief Medical Officer to extract the relevant portion of the body of her deceased infant for conducting a DNA test. The magistrate court came to the conclusion that identification of infant’s DNA is necessary for investigation, and directed the CMO to conduct a DNA test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court DNA test rape
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp