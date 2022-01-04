STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka imposes weekend curfew; schools closed in Bengaluru

The government has also made RT-PCR negative report mandatory for those coming from Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala and decided to have intensive surveillance at the borders.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid19 cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru, saw a massive surge, the state government on Tuesday decided to impose strict curbs including weekend curfew across Karnataka and closure of schools except 10, 11, 12 and medical and paramedical college in Bengaluru Urban district for two weeks from Thursday.

The government has also made RT-PCR negative report mandatory for those coming from Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala and decided to have intensive surveillance at the borders.

After Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a marathon three-hour meeting with ministers, experts of the Covid19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told media persons that the restrictions will be in force from 10 pm on January 5 (Wednesday) to 5 am on January 19.

Ashoka said the number of new cases are increasing at a rapid pace and is likely to reach 10,000 cases in the next five to six days.

While the weekend curfew will be from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am, the government also extended the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am across the state for two weeks.

All offices will function five days a week from Monday to Friday during this period and the government secretariat will run with official below the rank of  Under Secretary at 50% of the working strength.   

While pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, eating places in hotels etc, will function with 50 per cent of the seating capacity strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons, said Sudhakar.

As per the new guidelines issued on Tuesday night, Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, rangamandiras, auditorium and similar places will operate with 50% seating capacity.   

WATCH |

However, malls, shopping complexes, all stand alone shops and establishments can operate as usual during weekdays. Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.  

Ashoka said all rallies, dharnas, protests are strictly prohibited. Responding to a question on Congress’s proposed padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project, the ministers stressed that all political rallies and protests are completely prohibited.  

The Health Minister said they are taking measures to ensure hospitals are not burdened and the situation should not get out of hand. The minister said they are not imposing a lockdown or trying to control or stop any activities.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Kalaburagi said the economy that was dented by previous two waves of Covid is recovering now and the government is contemplating precautionary measures without affecting the daily economic activities.

