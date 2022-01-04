Karnataka's Haveri tops, Bengaluru fares bad in vaxxing teens against Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area and 13 other districts fell below the state average of 65 per cent coverage on the first day of vaccination for 15-18 age segment for the first dose, launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the BBMP Higher Primary and Pre-University College, Bairaveshwara Nagar, Moodalapalya, in Bengaluru on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban is the third lowest, while BBMP area is the 13th lowest in the 31 districts listed. As per data compiled till 9.30 pm, Bengaluru Urban was only able to reach 34 per cent or 9,213 doses of its targeted 32,800, while BBMP area did a shade better with 57 per cent or 22,604 doses of its target of 40,000.

On the other hand, 10 districts did exceedingly well, crossing the 100 percent target. They were Haveri (the highest with 281 per cent), Belagavi (240 per cent), Dharwad (230 per cent), Kolar (210 per cent), Hassan (139 per cent), Chikkamagaluru (136 per cent), Kalaburagi (124 per cent), Uttara Kannada (110 per cent), Udupi (105 per cent) and Kodagu (103 per cent).

Genome sequencing test for contacts

A 40-year-old woman, who travelled from Belgium to Bengaluru, is among the Omicron-positive patients. She is, however, asymptomatic. She has five primary contacts, of which one is positive, and 10 secondary contacts who are negative. The third case is of a 46-year-old Canadian woman, who travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru and was declared positive after the test at the airport.

All her primary contacts are negative. Two women, both aged 49, who flew from Dubai to Bengaluru, tested positive and have 18 primary contacts each. A 13-yearold girl who was the primary contact of an international traveller (Patient 67) tested positive and has five primary contacts. Another 42-year-old woman, who travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru, tested positive and has two primary contacts who are negative and 14 secondary contacts who are also negative.

A 65-year-old woman, who also travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru and tested positive, has two negative primary contacts and 12 negative secondary contacts. The other paediatric patient is a 14-year-old girl who was a cluster contact of a positive patient in Dharwad. She has three positive primary and 395 negative secondary contacts.

A 53-year-old woman teacher, who is a cluster contact of a positive case in Dharwad, was admitted to a hospital, discharged and is in home quarantine. Four of her five primary contacts are positive, while 395 secondary contacts are negative. The samples of primary contacts who have tested positive are being sent for genome sequencing to verify whether they too are infected with Omicron.

Pvt school makes jab must for board exam

St Mary’s Girls High School in Bengaluru’s Miller’s Road has informed parents that students need to get vaccinated before the board exam. They said since it is compulsory, BBMP will organise a vax camp in the school itself.