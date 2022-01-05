STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid curb: No physical hearings in Karnataka HC, hybrid mode in Dharwad, Kalaburagi

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notification suspending hybrid hearings at the Principal Bench in Bengaluru, keeping in view the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Published: 05th January 2022 05:12 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notification suspending hybrid hearings at the Principal Bench in Bengaluru, keeping in view the rising number of Covid-19 cases. According to the notification issued by Registrar-General TG Shivashankare Gowda, all hearings will be through virtual mode with effect from January 5 to 14. 

The Dharwad and Kalaburagi Benches will continue with hybrid mode -- both physical and online. Parties should appear only online and physical appearance is not permitted. Litigants are not allowed to enter the court complex unless there is a specific order of the court to that effect, and is shown to the security personnel for entry.

The link for the virtual mode will be provided in the cause list of the respective courts, and will be web-hosted. District and Trial Courts in Bengaluru Urban and Rural  In view of Bengaluru district being in ‘Red Alert Zone’, the functioning of all district and trial courts in Bengaluru Urban and Rural (City Civil Court complex and Mayo Hall Court complex) is restricted from Wednesday, till further orders. 

These courts are directed to take up only emergent/urgent matters, bail applications, petitions and interim applications. The hearings should be through hybrid mode (virtual/physical mode). As far as possible, the hearings should be through video conferencing. An appeal was made to Bar Associations to request litigants not to come to court unless their presence is absolutely necessary. 

