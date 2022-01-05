Travelling to Karnataka from Goa? RT-PCR report mandatory

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rapidly increasing covid 19 cases in Goa, Karnataka on Wednesday has made a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, mandatory for all travellers entering Karnataka.

In a circular by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the officials stated that even those passengers boarding connecting flights from Goa, those travelling by bus, train etc should show negative report to enter Karnataka.

The Deputy Commissioers (DC) of the districts bordering Goa , Belagavi and Uttar Kannada have been asked to establish check posts and make arrangements to check vehicles entering Karnataka.

Meanwhile, all students and public who are regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka for various reasons, have been asked to undergo RT-PCR once in 25 days and possess a negative report.

However, constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals, children below five years, emergency cases with valid records are exempted from this rule.

