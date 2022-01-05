STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Unravelling ‘secrets’ of good quality roads for our cities

All these roads are constructed using cement concrete for long life without sacrificing on quality in construction and supervision.

Published: 05th January 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Accordingly, NHAI prepared a detailed project report in 2019 and invited bids for widening the ECR to four-lane in two packages.

Image used for representation

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has set a deadline of January 15 to get all potholes in Bengaluru filled up, there are some important points that need to be stressed, not just to fill potholes but to ensure that potholes do not recur.

If the authorities work to ensure quality roads without potholes, cracks or ruts, and want to make it convenient for motorists to use them, all it requires is a little application of mind and technology, because roads are not a permanent phenomenon.

At the outset, let me cite some of the good roads in India and in Karnataka, like the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, which linked Calcutta with Peshawar, but which, at present, stretches from Amritsar to Kolkata; the Bengalur-Mysuru stretch of NH-275 and the Vidhana Soudha frontage road. All these roads are constructed using cement concrete for long life without sacrificing on quality in construction and supervision.

Black top, or bitumen roads, are designed for 10 to 12 years, but their life is restricted to not more than 2 to 3 years due to rain water penetrating various layers. White top, or cement concrete roads, are planned and designed for long life without much maintenance, except attending to weak spots at joints. White topping, or thin white topping of 10 cm, can give life of more than 10 years without maintenance, but perfect drainage systems must be in place.

Here, it must be noted that water is considered a dangerous enemy of black-topped (bitumen) roads and a friend of white-topped (cement concrete) ones. Hence, water must not be allowed to stay on the surface of black-topped roads as stripping of bitumen aggregates takes place, subsequently leading to potholes on the roads. This has become a regular affair in urban areas of the state even as these potholes are filled unscientifically for reasons known best to the authorities.

But in either type of roads, storm water must be drained well with longitudinal and transverse road gradients based on rainfall intensity of the region. Also, for both pavements, the sub-base has to be sufficiently strong. Due to the failure of this requirement as well as not cleaning drains frequently or before rainy seasons, the roads generally fail. Higher transverse slopes are also equally the cause for failure of roads. 

There should not be any compromise in the quality and quantity of material to be used as well as good quality control stipulated in the code of practice while designing and constructing roads. Finally, although skill is required for laying roads, supervision and quality inspection is a must during and after construction.

If these are supervised properly and inspected effectively, we will certainly have seen the last of the much familiar periodic failures of roads in our cities. That has been the secret of roads in Mumbai, Goa and other areas which experience heavy rainfall, which can be replicated in Karnataka too for our major and arterial roads.

Prof  M N Sreehari, 
Road Infrastructure Expert, Adviser & Consultant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp