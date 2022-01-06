STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bulli Bai app row: Congress blames BJP, RSS for hate campaign

Congress MLA Roopkala Shashidhar told TNIE, “I felt pain when I heard about this terrible auction of respectable ladies.

A screenshot of the Bulli deals app that tried to auction pictures of Muslim men

A screenshot of the Bulli deals app that tried to auction pictures of Muslim men (Photo | Twitter)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With two youngsters being arrested for the radical Bulli Bai app, targeting outspoken Muslim women, the Congress linked them to the BJP and RSS, and said they are cultivating an atmosphere of hatred.    

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “It is distressing to see 18-21 year olds committing crimes sparked by the radicalism of RSS and BJP ideology. Instead of excelling in education and employment, they have become pawns in the hands of BJP-RSS. A generation of Indians are succumbing to hatred.’’  

Congress MLA Roopkala Shashidhar told TNIE, “I felt pain when I heard about this terrible auction of respectable ladies. Does this kind of an auction by the younger generation create a good atmosphere in society? Indian tradition has been to respect all religions..”

Blaming the RSS, MLC B K Hariprasad said, “Which  is the mother organisation of all religious hatred in India? Who is behind the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals, this has to be investigated thoroughly... The young should not fall prey to hate campaigns.”

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa told TNIE, “If you are teaching youngsters to hate so you can polarise society and remain in power for perpetuity then it will not work, 18 and 21 year olds cannot be organising these hate-filled auctions.... BJP-RSS needs to stop this shrill hate campaign...” Countering the charges, BJP spokesman Capt Ganesh Karnik said the Congress was stooping to a new low by blaming the RSS. 

