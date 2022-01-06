STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Bidar doctors get jail term for botched surgery

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Four people, including three doctors, have been handed jail terms and slapped with fines by a 
local court for a botched surgery which claimed the life of a woman.

The II Civil (senior) and JMFC Court judge Abdul Khadar sentenced well-known medical practitioners Dr Rajshree Biradar and Dr Vaijinath Biradar, and Saibanna, to two years imprisonment and fined them Rs 10,000 each. If they fail to pay the fine, they will have to serve an additional six months in prison. Dr Rajshekar Patil was sentenced to six months imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000. He will have to serve additional imprisonment of one month if he fails to pay the fine.

The case dates back to October 12, 2014, when Sampavati, wife of Ghaleppa Auradakar, got herself admitted to Sushrut Nursing Home in the city for a hysterectomy procedure. But after a five-hour surgery, she died due to alleged medical negligence.

However, without disclosing her condition to the family, she was shifted to Dr Rajshekhar Patil’s Shree Hospital in an ambulance. Dr Patil continued the treatment without disclosing her condition, it was alleged in the chargesheet.

Nursing home was negligent in not having ventilator: Court

Later, it was revealed that Sampavati had died at Sushrut Nursing Home itself due to the lack of ventilator facility. The court, while convicting the accused, observed that the nursing home authorities were negligent in not having a ventilator facility for such a risky procedure.

“Even though she was dead, Dr Rajshekar Patil, in an unholy nexus with the two other doctors, had continued the treatment,” the court noted. Public Prosecutor Sharan Gowda and Assistant Public Prosecutor Sunil Kamble argued the case.

