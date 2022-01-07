STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children's specialty hospital receives overwhelming response to vaccine drive in Karnataka

‘Motherhood Hospitals’ has so far vaccinated more than 5000 children aged between 15-18 years since the vaccination drive for children in this age group began on January 3.

Published: 07th January 2022 10:39 PM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The teenagers aged between 15 and 18 years have responded well to the vaccination drive and are flocking to hospitals to get their first vaccination.

“We have received overwhelming response from the teens who continue to visit our hospitals across all the locations in the country for vaccination. We thank the young Indians and their parents for coming forth for the vaccination and urge others to take the jab for the safety of their health and the country at large,” said the Chief Executive Officer, Motherhood Hospitals, Vijayarathna Venkatraman. The children are required to take the vaccination in two doses keeping a gap of 28 days between each dose. After the vaccination the recipients are required to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“I was eagerly awaiting the vaccine for my age group. Now that the vaccine is available, I encourage everyone who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated not only for their own well-being, but also for
others around them,” said Ahmed Sufiyan of class XII, Airforce School, Bengaluru.

Motherhood Women & Children’s Hospital network is a single-specialty chain with 14 hospitals across eight cities with a network of more than 1000 specialist doctors, who provide clinical services in gynaecology, obstetrics, IVF, neonatology, and paediatrics.
 

