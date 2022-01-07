STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown, a policy of the past, not a remedy to contain COVID-19: Karnataka Minister

'We are in touch with the district administration. We will making every effort to bring it down,' the Minister added.

Published: 07th January 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Lockdown is not a remedy for COVID-19 as a shutdown is a policy of the past and there is no consideration of it in Karnataka, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Referring to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that is spreading fast, he said the infections are spreading rapidly in six districts of Bengluru Urban, Benglauru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar, which have high positivity rate.

"We are in touch with the district administration. We will making every effort to bring it down," the Minister added. Though Omicron was not severe, he said those who have not taken both the jabs of coronavirus vaccine would suffer. In some cases, deaths may also occur, he warned.

"If the vaccination is done completely, the hospitalisation will be less and deaths will not take place," the Minister, who is a medical professional himself, said.

"Lockdown is not a remedy. It is now a policy of the past. It was imposed when we did not have a remedy. Now, we know how to treat a person with infection," Sudhakar told reporters.

"Complete lockdown is not a matter of consideration before the government. That much clarity the government has because it is working to protect the lives and interests of people," he added.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in the State, he said the overall vaccination of first dose is 99 per cent among the eligible population whereas the second dose vaccination coverage is 80 per cent.

"The vaccination coverage is much higher than the national average. We are in the third place in the country in terms of first and second dose," Sudhakar said. He added that there is a stock of 64.27 lakh doses in the State.

To a query on the positivity rate exceeding five per cent in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said there is no need to worry about the positivity rate. "It will go up but since we have inoculated a large number of people, the intensity will be low. Cases may increase. You cannot stop the infection because it's a worldwide phenomena. However, we can reduce it," he added.

