JDS plans its own water yatra, launch on Jan 26

The yatra will be launched on Republic Day and continue till the 2023 polls, covering 51 places along the banks of rivers in Karnataka. 

Published: 08th January 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After labelling the Congress’ Mekedatu Padayatra a “gimmick”, the JDS has now come out with its own water yatra and a masterplan, which it claims will help the state harness its water resources better.  

The JDS plans to launch its ‘Janata Jaladhare’ yatra on January 26. The party is also ready with a ‘Ganga Rath’, a modified vehicle, which will be used for the campaign, former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy revealed to the media on Friday.  The yatra will be launched on Republic Day and continue till the 2023 polls, covering 51 places along the banks of rivers in Karnataka. 

Kumaraswamy said, “I have said on many occasions previously that the year 2022 is to strengthen the JDS organisation.” He said they will inform people about the injustice being meted by the Centre to the state’s water resource needs.  

Political commentators are now wondering if this development will set off a “water war” among political parties. The JDS unease with the Congress padayatra was evident when party top leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Revanna termed it a “gimmick” and Kumaraswamy, for the umpteenth time on Friday, criticised Siddaramaiah before announcing the ‘Janata Jaladhare’.

TAGS
water yatra Congress Mekedatu JDS
