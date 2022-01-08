STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC dismisses plea against Eshwar Khandre’s Assembly poll win

The petition was filed by defeated BJP candidate D K Sidram. 

Published: 08th January 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 05:48 AM

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has rejected the election petition challenging the election of Congress candidate Eshwar Bhimanna Khandre from Bhalki Assembly Constituency in Bidar District in 2018. The petition was filed by defeated BJP candidate D K Sidram. 

Justice Krishna S Dixit rejected the petition, noting that the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that the “abnormally high polling” during the last one hour and enormous delay in transporting the EVMs raise a strong suspicion of bogus voting and tampering with EVMS to favour Khandre is a “bit difficult to countenance”.  

