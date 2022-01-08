Rail traffic hit as goods train derails on Mysuru-Bengaluru line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four wheels of a single wagon of an empty goods train (materials train) derailed on Friday afternoon between Nayandahalli and KSR railway stations disrupting peak hour traffic between Mysuru and Bengaluru. 11 trains saw delays and passengers from Mysuru and cities enroute who had plans to board the Rajdhani, Udyan and Karnataka Express from Bengaluru missed them along with a few who planned to catch flight from Kempegowda International Airport.

The 21-coach train with open wagons had delivered rails at Kengeri railway station and was on its way to KSR station when the derailment occurred at 3.10 pm near the Binny Mill side of KSR railway station. The wheels were re-railed at 5.34 pm and traffic restored, said an official release. Trains from Nayandahalli to KSR were hit, it added.

V Jayanth, who was on board the Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express, which was stopped at Maddur and then again at Bidadi told TNIE, “A family from Mysuru, who had to board the Rajdhani to Delhi which departed at 8 pm from KSR, alighted midway and went back home by bus. Another family, which had boarded at Channapatna to catch the Karnataka Express at Bengaluru at 7.20 pm, also did the same. A few who had to take flights to neighbouring cities from Bengaluru airport too missed them. They were all crowding around the loco-pilot and complaining.”

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division, A N Krishna Reddy, nine up trains and two down trains were delayed. Among the trains delayed were Mysuru-Kochuveli Express (for 202 minutes at Nayandahalli, Mysuru-Bagalkot Express (at Kengeri for 205 minutes) and Mysuru-Chennai Express (at Kengeri for 78 minutes) and Bengaluru-Mysuru Passenger (for 91 minutes).