18 students test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Hubballi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A total of 18 students tested positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi city from the last two days. All students are asymptomatic and getting treatment in home isolation in the city.

The Dharwad district administration and education department have been conducting the COVID-19 test among the school children for the last two weeks. Recently many children from Chetan Public school in the city tested positive and recovered.

Hubballi city block education officer (BEO) Shrishail Karikatti said 10 students from St. Anthony’s Public School located in the Vidyanagar area have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Class 6, 7, 8 and 10th standard students tested positive from the last couple of days and a holiday has been declared to the school for a week.

“There is a total of 3500 students, in that 1000 students from class 6, 7, 8 and 10 standard 1000 students have been tested. Even their parents also tested," he added.

In another incident, eight students from Shantiniketan English Medium school located in Ghantikeri also tested positive on Sunday.

Students from Class 6, 7 and 9 standard tested positive and all students are asymptomatic and getting treatment in home isolation. Testings of other students are underway and the BEO declared a seven days holiday to the school.

Soon after students from many schools are being tested positive for the virus, parents are fearing to send their kids to schools and even some parents are not sending their kids on the day of Covid-19 testing drives in schools. Many parents have been demanding to close the regular school and go for online classes only.