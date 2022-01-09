Celebrating life of past

Arpitha I By

SHIVAMOGGA: A museum is where a piece of the past is preserved, helping the present and future generations to wonder and learn. Making an effort to showcase the forgotten lifestyle of people of Malnad, students of Sahyadri Arts College in Shivamogga have set up a folklore museum by collecting scores of artefacts and everyday items from yore.

Guided by Dr Mohan Chandragutti, assistant professor of Kannada at the college, these students, who are part of the National Service Scheme (NSS), have shaped the museum by collecting items that were used for cooking, farming and other day-to-day activities from three villages of Shivamogga district.

The museum, which is on the premises of the college, has over 200 exhibits that were collected by students in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 during their NSS camps at Rechi Koppa village (Shivamogga taluk), Kerehalli near Hanagerekatte and Adina Kottige.

During the camp, the assignment for students was to stay in the houses of local residents for a week and develop a good rapport with them. On the seventh day, they had to convince the residents to donate a unique and antique item from the house.

Dr Mohan, a former NSS officer, a folklore student and writer of many books on the subject, said, “After going to the village, my interest turned towards collecting old and traditional items to set up a museum. In the first camp, we collected 60 items from 40 houses in Adina Kottige. Most people in the village are evacuees of the Sharavathi dam project. They hailed from Sharavathi backwaters and built their houses in Adina Kottige. They had brought old items with them and thrown them randomly. We asked them to give us those items and that’s how we collected many exhibits. Many students don’t know about these traditional items and the museum helped them gain knowledge.”

Mohan said the principal assigned a special room to set up the museum. “I painted the walls on my own and I am now planning to embellish them with art. The museum represents the way our ancestors lived,” he said.

When students went to collect the items, the residents narrated stories and history behind the artefacts. On the last day, the students were told to place the items in an orderly manner, and each student was told to name the items they collected and to tell others about their use and historical importance It motivated them to collect more and care for the objects they collected. Many students visit the museum even now and clean the objects they collected, he said.

Among the antiques on display is a wooden door and its frame which is 300 years old and made of teakwood. Many objects have a history of over 100 years, some 50 years and more. The age of some objects are not known as people say their ancestors used them and they saw them during their childhood, he said.

The museum consists of glass jars to preserve pickles, huge vessels made of mud, different types of wooden spoons, different types of knives and machetes, alagulimane (an ancient game), pistles, radios and tape recorders, equipment used for fishing, bamboo containers, a huge wooden boat to preserve groceries which is nearly 100 years old, lamps, wall clocks and agricultural equipment.

The artefacts at the museum have been arranged by the students. “Though I am not an NSS officer now, around 30 students came to me, cleaned the items. They sought the help of a carpenter to polish the wooden items and construct the wooden racks to place the collected items. On the last day of the camp, villagers arrived to see the exhibits and were happy to donate more,” Mohan said.

Devika JR, a final-year BA student, said the task of collecting objects from the houses of villagers was a different and interesting experience. “We learnt how important these antiquated objects are. Today, at our households we mostly use electric items and machines. Earlier, they used simple instruments that involved physical effort. These traditional, historical equipment are invaluable,” Devika added.

Another student Nagaraj Kolimane said the present generation is not aware about agricultural equipment like a simple plough. Preserving them in a museum will let them know how their ancestors used them for agricultural purposes.For Manikanta G, a student, it was a great experience to tell the present generation stories of their ancestors’ lifestyle and culture.