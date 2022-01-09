Mekedatu Yatra: Congress, govt head for showdown

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

KANAKAPURA: The Congress and government are headed for a confrontation with the opposition party going ahead with its big-ticket Mekedatu Yatra, starting from Sunday.Sources said that the government is ready to tackle the yatra, which is being taken out from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, with a “judicious” use of force, ensuring that the law and order is maintained. “We will book those who violate the rules, including Covid norms and curfew regulations. The administration is prepared,” said Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar.

Echoing it, Superintendent of Police S Gireesh said the police will intervene depending on the situation. “Over 2,000 men will be deployed and, if required, more will be pushed in,” he told TNSE. The padayatra, being taken out to highlight the government’s delay in executing the balancing reservoir project at Mekedatu along the Cauvery, may turn out to be a high-voltage drama in the Assembly segment represented by state Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Shivakumar’s supporters said they are ready to face police action and felt there should not be much problem, except fines imposed on them for violating rules.Congress sources said opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and actor Shivaraj Kumar are expected to flag off the yatra.To test the waters, the party may let workers assemble at the venue first. They have been told to gather at Sangama before 7.30 am. The leaders are expected to arrive at the dais later. The plan is tentative, and will change according to the situation, Congress sources said.