Booster dose drive for 21 lakh people in Karnataka from January 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six lakh healthcare workers, seven lakh frontline workers and eight lakh people above 60 years with comorbidities across the state will be eligible for the precautionary (booster) doses opening from Monday. The drive will be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at 10 am in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre (formerly Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute).

Beneficiaries who have received Covaxin and Covishield will be eligible for the booster dose of the same make. Those who have taken Sputnik are not yet eligible for the booster dose. CoWIN slots for the precautionary dose will be available to eligible beneficiaries on completion of nine months (39 weeks) after the second dose.

No medical certificate needed for booster shot

“Vaccination will be free of cost at all government Covid vaccination centres. No medical certificate is required for eligible beneficiaries to avail the precaution dose, and no new registration is needed. All the beneficiaries can download their vaccination certificates from the CoWIN portal,” a press statement from the Health and Family Welfare department read.

Healthcare and frontline workers who have completed the stipulated nine months will receive a reminder SMS for the booster dose. Beneficiaries will be able to book online appointments from Monday based on vaccination schedules put out by the district administration and site managers.

On-site/walk-in appointments will also be possible from Monday. Healthcare and frontline workers not tagged on CoWIN need to visit government Covid vaccination centres along with their employment certificates to tag themselves in appropriate categories before taking the booster dose.

Districts geared up

All districts have geared up with planning, logistics, staff, etc. The drive will be launched at the district level by district in-charge ministers and at the taluk level by MLAs. Deputy Commissioners have conducted preliminary meetings for coordination and effective implementation.

Of the 4.89 crore target population in the 18-plus age group, the state has vaccinated 4.8 crore or 99 per cent with the first dose and 3.9 crore or 81 per cent with the second dose. In the 15-18 age group, with a target of 31.75 lakh beneficiaries, the state has vaccinated 15.5 lakh or 49 per cent of teenagers.