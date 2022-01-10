Denied loan, man sets bank on fire in Karnataka

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HAVERI: In a bizarre incident, a person, whose loan application was allegedly rejected, poured petrol inside the bank and set it ablaze at Hedigonda village of Byadgi taluk in Haveri district on Saturday late night. A total of Rs 16 lakh worth of property was damaged, luckily no cash was gutted in fire,

According to sources, Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, 33, a resident of Rattihalli town in the district, applied for a loan with the Canara Bank located in Hedigonda village of Kaginele police station limits. Following low credit scores, the bank allegedly denied his loan application recently.

He was very disappointed after the incident, and on Saturday late at night, he rushed to the bank with petrol. He broke a window of the bank and poured the petrol inside the bank before he set it on fire. Noticing the incident, the villagers informed the police and fire, they also managed to catch the person who was trying to run away from the village.

As the fire broke out inside the bank, the efforts of the villagers to douse the fire were not fruitful. The firefighters from Haveri rushed to the village and successfully doused the fire.

The police said in the fire incident, cash counter and cabin, CCTV system, five computers, passbook printer, scanner, printer, cash counting machine, fans, lights, few documents and furniture a total worth of Rs 12 lakh have completely damaged in the incident. They are arrested the accused and enquiry is on.