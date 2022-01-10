Kannada to be made must in pre-primary, primary classes: Karnataka Education Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Measures will be taken to implement Kannada at pre-primary and primary classes in all private schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has said.

During a meeting on the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), he said strict measures will be taken to make Kannada compulsory across the state.

The proposed mandatory implementation of Kannada as part of NEP in degree courses had run into trouble with the Karnataka High Court shooting down the government order a few months ago.

NEP is due to be implemented in phases for pre-primary schools in the coming academic year, with multiple meetings taking place to discuss its implementation.